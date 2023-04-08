Vestavia Hills teen creates nonprofit fighting for menstrual equity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teen in Vestavia Hills is putting her passion and energy toward helping young girls worldwide feel confident and take control of their menstrual health.

Reena Ramani started her charity work by making reusable cloth masks during the pandemic for birth attendants in Zambia. That hobby has now turned into a nonprofit called Project ME. At just 16 years old, she’s changing the lives of young ladies.

“It’s really important to me that all women have the same opportunity as me and not let an inherent part of being a woman get in the way of their goals,” said Ramani.

She’s a junior at Vestavia Hills High School, passionate about making sure other young girls across the globe can continue their education.

“Specifically in countries like Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia that I’ve already started making an effort towards, it’s to really keep these girls in school because of their already lack of proper menstrual care stops them from going to school 5-7 days a month,” she explained.

She adds that many times, these young girls are dropping out of school because they miss so many lessons.

Ramani is trying to break those barriers by providing reusable pads. She says the girls get four pads each and they’ve sent around 320 pads to 80 girls in Congo.

She’s not just focused on other countries though. Ramani says she wants to increase awareness about period poverty locally too, saying an advocacy program is in the works.

“Until you understand the struggle that people are going through in your local community, then you’re never going to really understand what’s going on outside,” said Ramani.

Ramani says starting the conversation is the first step to fixing the problem.

“One thing that I really want people to understand is that menstruation and periods shouldn’t be a taboo and even in America and our Alabama society, we still don’t talk about it enough to where we can help other people,” she said.

Ramani is hoping to send more reusable pads to a community in Zambia this summer. You can get involved and help with the effort by visiting their website.

