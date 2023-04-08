LawCall
Tuscaloosa renews long-standing SRO agreement with city schools

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa city school district solidified its agreement with city leaders to keep school resource officers in school at all levels, an agreement that came with no debate and no disagreement.

The city and the school district have had a long-standing partnership to provide police officers in city schools. This week’s agreement was no different, a renewal that’s increasingly becoming more vital.

School Resource Officers are seen as the first line of defense. That’s why with that thought in mind, renewing the agreement with the Tuscaloosa city school district was by far the easiest vote ever for District Three Councilman Norm Crow.

“Everybody is concerned about school safety, the city is a big supporter of city schools when it comes to school safety,” said Councilman Crow.

Crow says look no further than what happened recently at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

“That shows how important school security is to our mayor and council,” said Councilman Crow.

Matthew Wilson has an unusual perspective on the situation - he is not only a Tuscaloosa city councilman, but served one term on the city school board. He said his ‘yes’ vote was a no-brainer.

“When we look at what’s going on around the country, the killing of innocent children and as recently here in Tuscaloosa we see children become victims of violence and when I look at my vote it was an easy one because we don’t want what’s happening in our neighboring cities happening here,” said Tuscaloosa District One Councilman Matthew Wilson.

The agreement itself simply provides the resources the schools need to have resource officers. The Tuscaloosa Police Department says having an officer in the schools builds relationships with students and staff, a trust factor to help prevent the unimaginable.

“And I think it’s imperative we continue to do that,” said Councilman Wilson.

And they’ve been continuing to do that for at least 20 years. The renewal agreement applies to the new school year beginning in the fall.

