Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested three people in connection to a home invasion robbery Saturday morning on Moylan Road in Panama City Beach.

Deputies report one suspect, Viridiana Zambrano, is a friend of the resident of the home. They said Zambrano came to the home from Birmingham, Alabama at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to BCSO, she convinced the resident to leave with her, leaving the children in the home alone. Law enforcement officials report that one child was a teenager, and the two others were under the age of 12.

After the two women left the home, officials said two men armed with rifles later entered the home through a back door roughly 15 minutes later.

According to reports, the two men made the children lie on the floor while they looked for valuable possessions in the house. NewsChannel 7 is told that the teen called her mom about what was happening, and her mother dialed 9-1-1.

When BCSO arrived on the scene, they said they surprised the two armed men who then fled out the back door.

Deputies said one of the men was arrested nearby, and the other man was able to get away but was soon found and arrested by deputies. The men were identified as Javier Lopez-Ramirez and Pedro F. Lopez.

BCSO Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene, and Field Patrol reportedly began conducting interviews to determine what happened.

Investigators said they now believe Zambrano came to Panama City Beach with the two men.

Law enforcement said that all three are from Birmingham. During the investigation, officials report that Zambrano intentionally convinced her friend to leave the children alone and come with her, and she allegedly unlocked the backdoor to the home while pretending to go to the restroom.

BCSO said Lopez and Lopez-Ramirez hid so the mother could not see them when she left with Zambrano.

22-year-old Zambrano was charged with Principle to Home Invasion. Lopez, 19, and Lopez-Ramirez, 23, are being charged with Home Invasion Robbery. BSCO officials said more charges are expected to come as the investigation is still underway.

