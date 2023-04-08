LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly arrested three people in connection to a home invasion robbery Saturday morning on Moylan Road in Panama City Beach.

Deputies report one suspect, Viridiana Zambrano, is a friend of the resident of the home. They said Zambrano came to the home from Birmingham, Alabama at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to BCSO, she convinced the resident to leave with her, leaving the children in the home alone. Law enforcement officials report that one child was a teenager, and the two others were under the age of 12.

After the two women left the home, officials said two men armed with rifles later entered the home through a back door roughly 15 minutes later.

According to reports, the two men made the children lie on the floor while they looked for valuable possessions in the house. NewsChannel 7 is told that the teen called her mom about what was happening, and her mother dialed 9-1-1.

When BCSO arrived on the scene, they said they surprised the two armed men who then fled out the back door.

Deputies said one of the men was arrested nearby, and the other man was able to get away but was soon found and arrested by deputies. The men were identified as Javier Lopez-Ramirez and Pedro F. Lopez.

BCSO Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene, and Field Patrol reportedly began conducting interviews to determine what happened.

Investigators said they now believe Zambrano came to Panama City Beach with the two men.

Law enforcement said that all three are from Birmingham. During the investigation, officials report that Zambrano intentionally convinced her friend to leave the children alone and come with her, and she allegedly unlocked the backdoor to the home while pretending to go to the restroom.

BCSO said Lopez and Lopez-Ramirez hid so the mother could not see them when she left with Zambrano.

22-year-old Zambrano was charged with Principle to Home Invasion. Lopez, 19, and Lopez-Ramirez, 23, are being charged with Home Invasion Robbery. BSCO officials said more charges are expected to come as the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
Storm cleanup in Etowah County continues
600 trees down after EF-0 tornado moves through Etowah County

Latest News

Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker County
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
WBRC First Alert Weather: 7-day forecast
First Alert Weather: Clouds to gradually clear, sunny skies with highs in the 70s expected on Easter Sunday
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
WBRC First Alert Weather - Easter Forecast 4.9
WBRC First Alert Weather - Easter Forecast 4.9
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 8th Avenue West Easter morning.
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting