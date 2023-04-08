LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Saturday morning.

At 11:42 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Robert Jemison Road to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering 2 gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but she was later pronounced dead.

Homewood Police say the suspect in the shooting fled the scene prior to their arrival, but a female suspect was taken into custody after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a residence in Birmingham.

That suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to the Homewood City Jail for questioning.

The victim has also not been identified.

We’ll update this story with more information when available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
B'ham Police responded to the 1400 block of Brighton Road Thursday night.
UPDATE: Birmingham police identify victim in Thursday night shooting

Latest News

Police: Man shot dead during argument at party early Saturday morning in Birmingham
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
Officer Morin moved out of Surgical Intensive Care Unit following shooting
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Fultondale PD: Woman shoots, kills man at service station
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marshall County; driver fled scene