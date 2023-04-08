Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Saturday morning.

At 11:42 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Robert Jemison Road to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering 2 gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but she was later pronounced dead.

Homewood Police say the suspect in the shooting fled the scene prior to their arrival, but a female suspect was taken into custody after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a residence in Birmingham.

That suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to the Homewood City Jail for questioning.

The victim has also not been identified.

We’ll update this story with more information when available.

