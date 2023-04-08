LawCall
Police: Man shot dead during argument at party early Saturday morning in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened early Saturday morning, April 8.

West Precinct officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Carline Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive victim inside a residence at the location suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, 40-year-old Jeffrey Pleasant of Birmingham, dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the victim and another man had an argument during a party at the residence that led to shots being fired.

No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information that may help with their investigation, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

