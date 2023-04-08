LawCall
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marshall County; driver fled scene

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, claimed the life of a man.

Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado that left the scene of the crash. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 36-year-old Frankie J. Swearengin Jr., of Albertville.

After the initial crash, the Silverado then struck a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by 30-year-old Michel Martinez, of Horton. The crash occurred on Highpoint Road, approximately three miles west of Albertville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or crash, please contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.


