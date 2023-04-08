LawCall
Inclusive Easter eggs made for the blind and deaf

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Chief David Hyche made it his mission to help special needs children enjoy Easter like everyone else.

Sixteen years ago, Chief Hyche built beeping Easter eggs in his garage so his blind daughter Rachel could participate in Easter egg hunts on her own.

With just a beeper, battery and a switch, the eggs were made for blind children, increasing their confidence and independence.

After hosting his own Easter egg hunt event in Birmingham, it grew, and the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators donated $10,000 the following year to create these all over the country.

“They beep and make an audible sound and as the blind children find the eggs by themselves, they turn them off, put them in their basket,” Hyche said. “Then after the egg hunt, we will exchange these for candy, which is what they really want.”

After success with the beeping eggs for the blind, Chief Hyche had the idea to make vibrating eggs for the deaf.

“You can tell this one vibrates,” Hyche said. “So, what we found after testing it with some children that were deaf and blind, if you place them on a wooden floor, they can find them through the vibration.”

They have also made eggs for those in wheelchairs, attaching balloons to the eggs.

The eggs have been used by teachers as well to help teach blind students location skills.

These kinds of Easter eggs are being used at different events.

On Friday, the Helen Keller School and the Alabama School for the Blind used these eggs during an Easter egg hunt event and Saturday in Pell City, they will be used for a family event.

