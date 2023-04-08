Humane Society officials encourage research before buying bunnies or chicks as Easter gifts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Easter weekend is officially underway and while tiny baby bunnies and chicks might seem like a good idea, officials with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society said they don’t make the best gifts for Easter.

Officials with the Humane Society said they’ve gotten calls after Easter about bunnies or chicks dumped and abandoned out in the woods.

“People also tend to dump them in the woods,” CEO Allison Black Cornelius said. “Thinking they’ll run free in the woods, but you don’t see a lot of white rabbits in the woods. Rabbits that live in the woods are camouflage, the color of the woods, so if you release a white rabbit in the woods, it’s not going to do really well.”

CEO Allison Black Cornelius said animals like chicks, bunnies, and guinea pigs can sometimes be mistaken as an easier pet to care for, but she says that’s not true.

“These are not easier animals to have,” Cornelius said. “Rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, rats, mice, they have bedding. It has to be changed frequently, you have to purchase it frequently. You have to socialize them. Children want to play with these pets, they want to take them out of the cage and have them run around on the ground, free. If you have a dog or cat in your house, that might not work so well.”

She said if you are prepared to get a bunny or a chick for you or your kids this year, just make sure you do your research on their care.

“We don’t have the ability to take those animals into the shelter in large quantities,” Cornelius said. “You end up getting stuck with an animal that you may not be prepared to take care of. If you have not done your research and you don’t understand the maintenance and the care, and what those animals require, weekly, it is not a good idea.”

You can also call the Humane Society and they can walk you through what you need to know, like the costs of taking care of your new pet.

