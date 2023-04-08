LawCall
Good Friday: A day of remembrance for Christians

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday is a somber celebration for Christians around the world and a day Christ died for all, according to Christian beliefs.

The services vary, some are remembering the day in a quiet manner while others are having Good Friday services followed by an early sunrise service Easter morning.

Dr. Clinton Hubbard of First Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa felt this was a good time to make the distinction of what Good Friday really means.

Dr. Hubbard says it was a horrible day for Christ, but ‘good’ for humanity. Dr. Hubbard added, however, that clarity came later.. not on the day of the crucifixion.

“It is Good Friday because as Christians and as believers as disciples following Christ Jesus, it is a good day for us because of the sacrifice of Jesus’ death on the cross for us and as I said to give us another chance at life, so it is a good day though it was bad for Jesus, the horrible sufferings, but we celebrate, remember, we commemorate and we’re thankful,” said Dr. Hubbard.

One study shows there are more than 2 billion Christians around the world, the largest religion in the world.

