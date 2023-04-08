GBHS offering free preventative care for life of your pet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog, now might be the time. During the month of April, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering free preventative care for the life of your pet!

GBHS says the offer applies to any dog adopted in April 2023.

The preventative care included is flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention, and several annual vaccines, including a rabies shot. It also includes a brief annual wellness exam.

Officials at GBHS say they hope by making dog ownership more affordable, more people will consider getting a pet, kickstarting more adoptions.

“We did that because across the country right now, adoptions are down and intake is up. And we do not want to have to euthanize for space. GBHS has come a long way and we don’t want to go backwards, but adoptions are just flat across the United States right now,” said GBHS CEO Allison Black Cornelius.

The promotion applies to puppies and adult dogs. We’re told the current adoption fee for puppies is $100 and $50 for adult dogs.

For more information, you can visit the GBHS website by clicking here.

