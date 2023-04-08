LawCall
Fultondale PD: Woman shoots, kills man at service station

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police say they received a call of a person shot at a service station in the 600 Block of Decatur Highway around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

Police say a man was located on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Fultondale Medics pronounced him deceased. The female shooter left the location before police arrived.

Detectives are investigating. The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say this shooting was an isolated incident involving people who do not live in Fultondale.


