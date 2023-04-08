Experts offer pedestrian safety tips after Jefferson County 13-year-old hit and killed on roadway without sidewalks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts are recommending better walking conditions in Jefferson County after a 13-year-old girl was on the side of the road when she was hit and killed by two different vehicles.

The victim, Yasmine Swain, was an eighth grader at Minor Middle School. Deputies said she was walking with her friends around 8 p.m. on a road with no sidewalks.

Jefferson County Deputies said Swain was walking with her friends near the edge of the road on Heflin Avenue in Forestdale. She was hit by a car passing by and then again by another car, traveling in the opposite direction.

“It is a shame when things like this happen,” Clay Ingram with AAA said. “It is a terrible, terrible tragedy. You don’t want to point fingers or blame anybody, but we all need to do a better job out there of not being distracted and obeying the rules and laws of the road, whether you’re in a car or on foot.”

Experts said the location of the accident isn’t very safe for pedestrians because there are no sidewalks. Officials with UAB’s Youth Safety Lab said many of the roads in the Birmingham area are not built for pedestrians, because there aren’t sidewalks. They also said the hills and curves in Birmingham add another layer of danger for pedestrians, because it creates blind spots for drivers.

“Hills and curves are dangerous and we have them all over Birmingham,” Director of UAB Youth Safety Lab David Schwebel said. “We don’t have places for people to walk, so we need to be aware that we are sharing the road with pedestrians, with bicyclists, and with scooters. As drivers, we need to be aware how to share the road and take care when there are slower or more vulnerable people using the roadway.”

Experts said if you have to walk on a road with no sidewalk, try to walk in the gravel or grass, as far from the street as possible, and walk opposite of the oncoming traffic.

“We are stuck in some ways with the roadways we have here in Birmingham,” Shwebel said. “Both pedestrians and drivers need to be aware to protect ourselves. Alabama is one of the leading states in the country for pedestrian fatalities, they happen. They are very sad. We can save lives. If we take steps, like staying off our phones, paying attention, we can save lives on our roadways.”

Jefferson County Commission officials say residents need to apply for speed limit signs in their area if they feel that will help some of the driving habits, but a traffic study would likely need to be done to change the speed limit in a neighborhood.

As for adding in sidewalks, there is no word right now if that is something the county commission will consider.

