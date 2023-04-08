Bus driver shortage in Hoover continues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The bus driver shortage continues in Hoover as the school district is still looking to fill 20 full time bus driver positions.

With the lack of drivers, three schools within the district have made changes to their afternoon routes.

In total, five routes have changed for Simmons Middle School, Hoover High School and Berry Middle School.

Simmons and Berry each have one route change and Hoover High has 3 route changes.

These changes have resulted in some students having to remain on campus until the bus can complete their normal routes and return back to the school for additional pick-up.

These changes will stick around until they can get some of the vacant positions filled and they are asking parents to be patient as they work through these issues.

Since the beginning of the school year the district has been working on ways to get more bus drivers.

Sherea Harris with Hoover City Schools says they have set up yard signs, banners, increased pay for drivers who exceed 20 hours per week, increased substitute drivers pay, employee referral fees, perfect attendance bonuses and have more air-conditioned busses.

“It just has not been enough. Have we hired some bus drivers, yes. Have we hired enough, no,” Turner said. “We just have not had the applicants, the qualified applicants coming to us to fill out an application and be hired.”

In addition to that, they are competing with other school districts who are also struggling to find more bus drivers.

Anyone interested in applying can call the Hoover school district for more information at 205-439-1120.

