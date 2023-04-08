LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bus driver shortage in Hoover continues

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The bus driver shortage continues in Hoover as the school district is still looking to fill 20 full time bus driver positions.

With the lack of drivers, three schools within the district have made changes to their afternoon routes.

In total, five routes have changed for Simmons Middle School, Hoover High School and Berry Middle School.

Simmons and Berry each have one route change and Hoover High has 3 route changes.

These changes have resulted in some students having to remain on campus until the bus can complete their normal routes and return back to the school for additional pick-up.

These changes will stick around until they can get some of the vacant positions filled and they are asking parents to be patient as they work through these issues.

Since the beginning of the school year the district has been working on ways to get more bus drivers.

Sherea Harris with Hoover City Schools says they have set up yard signs, banners, increased pay for drivers who exceed 20 hours per week, increased substitute drivers pay, employee referral fees, perfect attendance bonuses and have more air-conditioned busses.

“It just has not been enough. Have we hired some bus drivers, yes. Have we hired enough, no,” Turner said. “We just have not had the applicants, the qualified applicants coming to us to fill out an application and be hired.”

In addition to that, they are competing with other school districts who are also struggling to find more bus drivers.

Anyone interested in applying can call the Hoover school district for more information at 205-439-1120.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

Latest News

GBHS: Think twice before getting a bunny as a gift
Humane Society officials encourage research before buying bunnies or chicks as Easter gifts
According to the Alabama Tenants Handbook, a renter has the right to a decent place to live.
Expert explains your rights as a renter finding mold
A Vestavia Hills teenager founded a nonprofit that fights for menstrual equity worldwide.
Vestavia Hills teen creates nonprofit fighting for menstrual equity
The eggs are provided by the sheriff's office at no cost.
Inclusive Easter eggs made for the blind and deaf