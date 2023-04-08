Birmingham police urging you to come forward as another suspect is arrested in connection to Hispanic robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are still looking for more possible suspects in robberies targeting the Hispanic community.

However, officers are now announcing the arrest of Jakobie Smith. He is accused of targeting and robbing dozens of Hispanic community members since October.

Leaders at the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA) are celebrating the second arrest as a win. Smith joins fellow suspect 19-year-old Evontay Blevins behind bars and BPD officials say they’re working to get justice for these victims.

“It is an amazing feeling right now just knowing that Jakobie Smith is in custody,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

The targeted thefts began back in October, and for months, many in the Hispanic community were afraid they would be next.

“It was alarming and what troubled us the most is that they were not stopping.”

Although both are now in jail, Officer Fitzgerald stresses BPD believes other robbers are out there.

“We believe these two individuals, Evontae Blevins and Jakobie Smith, were a part of a much larger group.”

Officer Fitzgerald now asking that if you have information on either of the two suspects behind bars, that you come forward.

“We want you to know that these two men are going to be in the Jefferson County Jail with over a million dollar bond. They will not get out any time soon and you are safe to come report their crime if you have been victimized.”

The message from officers - if you are a robbery victim, do not hesitate, reach out to law enforcement. They are only concerned with your safety.

