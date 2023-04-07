With new fentanyl law in Ala., local recovery experts say more needs to be done

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with the new fentanyl law in Alabama, some local recovery experts say we need to do more.

Those working to combat addiction say the new law is a good first step, but they want to see more resources devoted to addiction prevention and treatment.

The new law says possessing one gram of fentanyl will get you a minimum of three years in jail. Up to eight grams will mean life in prison.

Zach Ludwig, Vice President of Clinical Services and Accreditation with Bradford Heath Services, tells us more access to drug screening programs and overdose resources like Narcan in the community are going to play vital roles in trying to curb the fentanyl epidemic.

“Increasing that saturation in the community is going to be one of our greatest tools in preventing overdoses, but getting people access to treatment is the most vital important thing,” Ludwig said.

Ludwig says getting people access to addiction treatment is still a major issue in Alabama and across the country. He says the majority of people who need help with that do not get treatment for various reasons. He’d like to see a lot more efforts to try and get a handle on that issue as well.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.