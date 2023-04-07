Two injured Ukrainian soldiers getting help in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Ukrainian soldiers who were injured during the Russian invasion are receiving help in Birmingham.

The Lakeshore Foundation and Revived Soldiers Ukraine are working together on a pilot program to provide activities and services to injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian soldiers Misha Varvarych and Andrii Nasada were in the same brigade but in different units when they were both injured during the Russian invasion.

Their brigade was fighting in different directions, mainly in the south of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Then they were dislocated to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Misha was wounded in the Luhansk region on May 29 and Andrii near Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast on July 12 from an explosion.

“He was happy to be alive,” said interpreter Ira Mokrytska.

After being treated in Ukraine, the soldiers made their way to the U.S. with the help of a nonprofit called Revived Soldiers Ukraine, based in Florida.

They were then transferred to Lakeshore for fitness, aquatics, recreation, sport, nutrition, and mindfulness programs.

“They didn’t know they could practice basketball or other sports in their wheelchair, so it’s a new experience for them but very exciting,” Mokrytska said.

Soon, the solider will head back to Florida where they will receive their prosthetic legs and then back to Ukraine.

“When their rehabilitation ends in Ukraine, they want to help soldiers like them. Wounded soldiers so maybe they will establish some organization,” Mokrytska said.

And reunite with their families.

The Lakeshore Foundation recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices made by the brave citizens of Ukraine and is now prepared to extend their services to injured Ukrainians at no cost.

