Shelby County agency helps law enforcement with child abuse cases

Police: There are hundreds of cases a year in the county
Pelham Police increase awareness of child abuse
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Pelham Police Department has worked with Owens House for over a decade, communicating with them on a daily basis in order to protect children.

When a call of child abuse or neglect comes into any law enforcement agency in Shelby County, they will remove the child from the home.

Then Owens House works in collaboration with a special team made of law enforcement, medical and school leaders across the county to help the children and the families.

This team provides forensic interviews, counseling, and other services supporting families through the whole process.

Officer Iliana Hayakahua with the Pelham PD says there are hundreds of these cases a year in Shelby County.

“We are talking about when it comes to child abuse are the bruises that can’t be explained, the fractures that can’t be explained,” Hayakahua said. “Children that are supposed to be a certain height, a certain weight and are not hitting that, those that appear to be malnourished that’s the time where there is something else going on.”

Pelham officers and Owens House leaders say if you see something, say something. You can report a case to any local law enforcement agency in Shelby County.

