Phase II at Gadsden Sports Park opened this week with more additions coming this year

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) -The Gadsden Sports Park is growing. Phase II is officially complete and the first round of games were played this week.

The city held a ribbon cutting April 2 and more than a dozen teams played on the new fields later that night.

The project is a long-term partnership between Gadsden State and the city of Gadsden. Phase II includes improvements to the existing baseball and softball fields at the park as well as renovations to the press box.

This phase is one of three expected to be completed this year.

“They’re state-of-the-art fields with a brand-new concession stand and bathrooms. On the weekends we use them for travel ball tournaments,” says Mayor Craig Ford. “We have a lodging tax and retail. And restaurant sales tax. But during the week it’s more of a quality-of-life issue for our residents. We’re excited about it. Now no pun intended we’re in the ball game.”

Completing Phase III is next on the city’s agenda which will it include a champions field that will be accessible to fans and players with special needs. It’s expected to be completed by July.

