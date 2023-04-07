LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Phase II at Gadsden Sports Park opened this week with more additions coming this year

Phase 2 complete at Gadsden, Gadsden State Sports Complex
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) -The Gadsden Sports Park is growing. Phase II is officially complete and the first round of games were played this week.

The city held a ribbon cutting April 2 and more than a dozen teams played on the new fields later that night.

The project is a long-term partnership between Gadsden State and the city of Gadsden. Phase II includes improvements to the existing baseball and softball fields at the park as well as renovations to the press box.

This phase is one of three expected to be completed this year.

“They’re state-of-the-art fields with a brand-new concession stand and bathrooms. On the weekends we use them for travel ball tournaments,” says Mayor Craig Ford. “We have a lodging tax and retail. And restaurant sales tax. But during the week it’s more of a quality-of-life issue for our residents. We’re excited about it. Now no pun intended we’re in the ball game.”

Completing Phase III is next on the city’s agenda which will it include a champions field that will be accessible to fans and players with special needs. It’s expected to be completed by July.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood

Latest News

Samuel Russell and Marc Gann will be laid to rest next week.
Funeral arrangements announced for 2 killed in Lifesaver crash
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Source: WBRC video
Hundreds of potholes in Talladega are causing major problems for residents
The Friday Five
Friday Five April 7