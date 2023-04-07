LawCall
New Destiny Christian giving away $10,000 in gas

They'll start at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8th at the Shell at 2905 East Meighan Boulevard.
They’ll start at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8th at the Shell at 2905 East Meighan Boulevard.(WILX)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - New Destiny Christian Church in Gadsden is hosting its 8th Annual Easter Gas Giveaway. This year they’ve raised about $10,000 to fill up as many cars as they can.

They’ll start at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8th at the Shell at 2905 East Meighan Boulevard.

All you need to do is stop by New Destiny Christian Church located at 201 Goldenrod Avenue on April 7 from 2 until 6 p.m. to grab a free food box and the gas voucher. You must have a voucher to participate in the giveaway.

Pastor Steve Smith & First Lady Rita Smith say each year te event gets bigger and better.

“Because we get to give back and a lot of people need gas to get back and forth to work. So what better reason on Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday? Jesus was given unto us our life back to him. So we get to give back to the people,” says Smith. “So $10,000 again or have we exceeded that? $10,000 is the minimum. We may do even more than that.”

One voucher is required per family. They will close the line for gas at 3 p.m. but if you are in line before then they will still serve you.

