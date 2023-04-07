Jefferson County capital murder case could be dismissed after Homewood Police employees admit to mishandling evidence

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge is deciding whether to throw out a capital murder case after Homewood Police admitted to accidentally throwing away key evidence in a 2021 murder investigation.

Alexandria Davis is charged with murder after Johnnie Anderson III was found strangled to death at a Homewood apartment. Defense attorneys said without this evidence, Davis can’t get a fair trial.

“We think it’s clear the evidence in this case has been mishandled so badly that it will be impossible for her, or anyone, to receive a fair trial,” Davis’s Defense Attorney Paul Rand said.

Legal experts said it is now up to a judge to decide how crucial this missing evidence is to this case.

“This is a stain on the Homewood Police Department,” Birmingham Criminal Defense Attorney Roger Appell said.

Homewood Police say two custodians did not follow proper procedures when handling and storing evidence in this trial. Court documents show that a neck tie and dog leash were inside an evidence bag that was thrown out.

“It’s an extreme measure to dismiss the charges, especially when you are dealing with a murder case,” Appell said. “But, I think he is contemplating that, because the defense has raised the argument that without this evidence, the defendant cannot get a fair trial.”

Court documents show that Anderson was found with a necktie and a dog leash around his neck. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide by strangulation. Defense attorneys for Davis said without being able to test the dog leash for DNA, they can’t prove Davis touched it.

“We are confident that scientific evidence would show Ms. Davis was not the last person to be in contact with the leash and the necktie,” Rand said.

“Now the prosecution is claiming they have pictures of it and that is sufficient, but it’s going to be up to the judge to make that critical decision,” Appell said. “Is it fair to the victims family? Is it fair to the defendant, that is what he is going to have to question in his mind.”

The judge’s ruling is expected within the next couple of weeks. For those employees who mishandled the evidence, Homewood Police said in a statement that they were disciplined and reassigned.

