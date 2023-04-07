It’s that time of year again: Snake season returns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Watch where you step! It’s that time of year when snakes are beginning to come out of hiding, whether it’s in your own yard or your favorite hiking trail.

Slithering about on the ground, or up the wall on a home in Prattville, the home of Ray Metzler with the Alabama Department of Forestry.

Metzler says he’s seen three snakes in the last two days headed straight for a nearby bird’s nest.

“My wife sent me a picture of one, of a rat snake. It was climbing up the wall of our house going to a bird’s nest,” said Ray Metzler, an Endangered Species Specialist-Certified Wildlife Biologist with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Metzler’s not alone. In Eutaw, Broderick Lewis works in the city’s street and sewer division. One of Lewis’ jobs is to cut the grass at city-owned parks. Lewis has seen his share of snakes over the years. Even though Lewis is on a powerful mower, he makes it a point to keep his distance - especially when he comes across a six-footer.

“I’m not too fond of snakes. You never get used to that. I’ll try to make it out of the way, but I won’t stop and get off,” said Lewis.

Keeping a healthy distance from snakes is the key, according to Metzler. Metzler added the best way to keep them away is to keep your yard clutter-free, nothing that could invite them to hide under something like tires or debris.

“Well, for one thing keep your yards cleaned. Snakes don’t really wanna hide out anywhere that’s not covered, so keep a clean yard you really don’t have to worry about a whole lot,” said Metzler.

As far as hiking in the woods, Ray Metzler says snakes will generally hear and see you coming and run away. But still, be mindful and be calm.

“Don’t panic, look first and avoid it if at all possible, don’t engage the snake.. just step back and leave it alone,” said Metzler.

Back on the wall, Metzler says his own wife got the snake down, put it in a tub waiting for Ray himself to relocate it away from their Prattville home. The baby birds were spared.

Ray Metzler says the rat snake and the king snake are the most common in our area. As a rule of thumb, leave them alone and they will leave you alone, according to Metzler.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.