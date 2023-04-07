House fire claims the life of Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man lost his life in an overnight housefire on Thursday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire with an occupant trapped inside in the 4900 block of 7th Avenue South.

After the fire was extinguished, the unidentified adult male was found in the front living room of the residence.

The Birmingham Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.