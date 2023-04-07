LawCall
House fire claims the life of Birmingham man

Stock photo.
Stock photo.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man lost his life in an overnight housefire on Thursday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire with an occupant trapped inside in the 4900 block of 7th Avenue South.

After the fire was extinguished, the unidentified adult male was found in the front living room of the residence.

The Birmingham Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

