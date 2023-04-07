Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Thursday evening in the city.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Brighton Road.
No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.
