LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Thursday evening in the city.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Brighton Road.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Alabama Teacher of the Year Finalists
16 educators selected as finalists for 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Pelham Police increase awareness of child abuse
Shelby County agency helps law enforcement with child abuse cases
Ukraine soldiers in Brimingham
Two injured Ukrainian soldiers getting help in Birmingham
Ukrainian soldiers part of new program at Lakeshore Foundation
Ukrainian soldiers part of new program at Lakeshore Foundation
It's snake season, so watch out!
It's snake season, so watch out!