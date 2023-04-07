LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Lucas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lucas, born December 2007, has an energetic, friendly and loving personality. He loves attention and encouragement. He does well in school and is proud when he makes the honor roll.

He is not the biggest fan of outdoor activities, but he likes to ride around on his electric scooter. Lucas enjoys playing video games and watching television, especially cartoons. He dreams of going to Disney World one day.

Lucas loves animals and would love to have a pet of his own.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

