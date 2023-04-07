First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and a wide-range in temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! I would highly recommend grabbing the umbrella and rain jacket today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a stalled front across the Southeast producing widespread showers in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and into the northern half of Alabama. The greatest coverage for rain this morning remains along and north of I-20/59. We aren’t seeing any organized thunderstorms, but I would plan for reduced visibility with light to moderate rainfall at times. Roads will likely end up wet, so you might want to leave early to get to your destination on time. Temperatures are a little cooler this morning, so the rain jacket will not only keep you dry, but it will keep you warm too.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

Most of us are in the 50s along and north of I-20/59. Areas southeast of Birmingham are warmer and drier with temperatures in the 60s. We are forecasting a cloudy sky today with a 70% chance for off and on showers. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. The greatest chance for rain this morning and afternoon will likely remain along and north of I-20/59. Areas north of I-20/59 will likely see high temperatures in the 60s. If you live in areas like Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties, temperatures this afternoon will likely end up warmer in the 70s.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

If you have any evening plans tonight, I would hold on to a rain jacket as showers become more likely with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will likely increase tonight going into tomorrow morning.

The Next 24 (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of widespread rain and cool temperatures tonight. A wedge of cooler air will filter into Alabama tonight from the Appalachian Mountains. It will likely rain tonight with breezy easterly winds at 10-15 mph. Easterly winds will keep our temperatures well below average going into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The first half of Saturday will likely end up wet, but we should see the rain taper off and push out of Central Alabama Saturday evening. With easterly winds at 5-15 mph, temperatures will likely remain in the 50s Saturday. Areas north and east of Birmingham could remain in the lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Areas farther south could see high in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are still forecasting rainfall totals around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama through Saturday night. Flooding can’t be completely ruled out through tomorrow, but it would be very isolated.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Easter Sunday: The good news about this weekend is that Easter Sunday is shaping up to be dry. You’ll need the jacket Sunday morning if you are heading to church for Easter services. We are forecasting low temperatures to cool into the mid 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday afternoon will likely provide us a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The weather should be nice for Easter egg hunts outside.

Near-Average Temperatures Early Next Week: The weather is looking mostly dry going into the first half of next week. High pressure will likely keep most of the rainy weather to our south along the Gulf Coast. We are forecasting lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s next Monday through Wednesday. Long-range models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast. The low will likely form from the stalled front that will move through our area today and tomorrow. Confidence remains low when it comes to the formation of this low and its actual track. If this low develops and pushes northwards, we could see increasing rain chances for the end of next week. As of now, we are forecasting scattered showers to return to the forecast next Thursday and Friday - April 13-14, 2023. We will have more details on this setup over the weekend.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.