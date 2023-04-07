Donation contest benefitting Tuscaloosa students wraps up today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A supply drive competition that benefits students from one school system winds down this week. It will help support a program that makes sure kids have what they need to be successful in school and aren’t lacking when they’re home.

This is the last week of Tuscaloosa City Schools’ “Slam Dunk For Students” supporting the Neighborhood Bridges program and The Lift Store at New Heights.

Neighborhood Bridges is an online portal that directs people to a list of things Tuscaloosa City School students are in need of. Sometimes that clothes or it could be other things depending on their circumstance.

Tuscaloosa City Schools started a competition, “Slam Dunk For Students,” to encourage more donations towards that effort.

They’re asking for $20 gift cards, sweat pants, socks, underwear and other items.

“Friday is the last day for those donations,” said Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria. “But, it’s not the last day to be a Neighborhood Bridges partner. We’re asking all of our community members to become a Neighborhood Bridges partner. Which, in short, means you go online, you subscribe to an email that comes out weekly, and you can identify what items are needed by our students, provide those items anonymously and they go straight to our students.”

The competition wraps up on Friday, April 7.

Items can be donated at any Tuscaloosa city school or donations can be made at neighborhoodbridges.org.

The school with the most donations wins a trophy.

