Defense shines in UAB’s annual spring football game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB defense stole the show in the Blazers annual spring game Thursday night at Protective Stadium with a 53-13 victory.

Carl Fauntroy Jr. and AD Diamond both had two interceptions as the Blazer defense ran up the scoreboard in the second half after trailing 13-9 at halftime. Fauntroy returned one of his interceptions 35 yards for a touchdown.

“I thought defensively it was winning football,” UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer said. “The first half they got the ball moved on them, and besides the one touchdown, they were able to get stops and force field goals. They came out in the second half with a winning mindset. They had an energy to them – a physicality to them and obviously a ball-hawking mentality.”

The lone offensive touchdown came from a two-yard throw from quarterback Landry Lyddy and wideout Dazzling Worsham.

The spring game marked UAB’s 11th practice and the Blazers will make a return to the field next week for their final four practices of spring ball.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.