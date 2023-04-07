LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Defense shines in UAB’s annual spring football game

The Blazers will return to the field next week for their final practices of spring ball
The Blazers will return to the field next week for their final practices of spring ball
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB defense stole the show in the Blazers annual spring game Thursday night at Protective Stadium with a 53-13 victory.

Carl Fauntroy Jr. and AD Diamond both had two interceptions as the Blazer defense ran up the scoreboard in the second half after trailing 13-9 at halftime. Fauntroy returned one of his interceptions 35 yards for a touchdown.

“I thought defensively it was winning football,” UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer said. “The first half they got the ball moved on them, and besides the one touchdown, they were able to get stops and force field goals. They came out in the second half with a winning mindset. They had an energy to them – a physicality to them and obviously a ball-hawking mentality.”

The lone offensive touchdown came from a two-yard throw from quarterback Landry Lyddy and wideout Dazzling Worsham.

The spring game marked UAB’s 11th practice and the Blazers will make a return to the field next week for their final four practices of spring ball.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Derray Le’Mon Greene, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a machine gun, one...
Hueytown man sentenced on gun and drug charges

Latest News

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn emerges victorious after March Madness full of upsets
Broadcaster Jim Nantz is honored during practices for the Final Four college basketball games...
Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness
Alabama forward Brandon Miller dribbles in the first half of a second-round college basketball...
AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft
Kaitlyn Schroeder makes her first trip up Magnolia Lane
Alabama golfer tees it off in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur