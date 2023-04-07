Bowtie Pasta with Pesto Chicken & Tomatoes

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup basil pesto

1 cup chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tomatoes, diced

1 pound cooked bowtie pasta

Basil, freshly topped, for topping

Parmesan cheese, for topping

Directions

Boil pasta, drain, cool and set aside. Coat chicken with basil pesto, salt and pepper. Heat large skillet on medium heat, add two tablespoons of olive oil and grill chicken until fully cooked. Slice and set aside. To the same skillet add minced garlic, a tablespoon of pesto and crushed red pepper flakes. Simmer for a few minutes and add chicken stock and cheese: reduce to slightly thicken. Add cooked pasta to sauce and combine with Pesto chicken and tomatoes. Garnish with tomatoes, parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

