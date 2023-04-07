LawCall
Bowtie Pasta with Pesto Chicken & Tomatoes

Adam Elliot - Bowtie Pasta with Pesto Chicken & Tomatoes
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bowtie Pasta with Pesto Chicken & Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup basil pesto
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tomatoes, diced
  • 1 pound cooked bowtie pasta
  • Basil, freshly topped, for topping
  • Parmesan cheese, for topping

Directions

  1. Boil pasta, drain, cool and set aside.
  2. Coat chicken with basil pesto, salt and pepper. Heat large skillet on medium heat, add two tablespoons of olive oil and grill chicken until fully cooked. Slice and set aside.
  3. To the same skillet add minced garlic, a tablespoon of pesto and crushed red pepper flakes.
  4. Simmer for a few minutes and add chicken stock and cheese: reduce to slightly thicken.
  5. Add cooked pasta to sauce and combine with Pesto chicken and tomatoes.
  6. Garnish with tomatoes, parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

