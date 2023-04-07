LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Water Works Board considering new self-governance policy & pledge

BWWB Customer Service Building
BWWB Customer Service Building(WBRC-TV)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering a new self-governance policy and pledge that would set new guidelines and limits for board members and require more training.

The policy under consideration would require board members within 60 days of adopting this policy to:

- receive in-person training from the Alabama Ethics Commission on the State Ethics Act

- receive training on parliamentary procedure

- receive training on the Alabama Open Meetings Act, Public Records Act, Competitive Bidding Act, and Public Works Act

The policy also requires board members to receive another 2 hours of new training on those topics annually between January 1 and April 30, and 3 hours of training on “corporate governance, business operations, public finance, utility rate setting, employment/personnel topics, and engineering related matters.”

Any board member found in violation of the policy would forfeit their expense allowance while they’re not complying with the policy.

The executive committee is also looking at a board pledge that would have each Birmingham Water Works Board member promise to, among other things:

“To show respect for the opinions of our peers on the board of directors and staff who work with the BWWB even if our opinion differs and to leave our personal prejudices out of all board discussions. To represent the BWWB in a positive and supportive manner at all times and in all places. To observe parliamentary procedures and display courteous conduct in all meetings. To refrain from intruding on administrative issues that are the responsibility of management, except to monitor the results and prohibit methods that conflict with BWWB policy. To avoid conflicts of interest between my position as a Director and my personal or business life, and declare such conflicts if they arise, refraining from voting on matters in which I have a conflict. To support in a positive manner all actions approved by the Board of Directors even when I am in a minority position on such actions.”

The pledge also includes a conflict of interest policy that bans accepting “gifts, gratuities, free trips, personal property or any other item of value from any outside person or organization as an inducement to do business or provide services.”

It also requires directors to disclose any conflict of interest, abstain from voting or discussing the issue, and promise not to use BWWB resources for personal business.

The executive committee will look at this policy Monday. It could come up for a vote by the full board as soon as next week.

This comes as the state house considers a bill that would completely change the makeup of the water works board and move it from 9 to 7 members and fire all the current board if it’s adopted into law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Free gas giveaway in Gadsden
Source: WBRC video
Churches commemorating Good Friday
Source: WBRC video
Bus driver shortage impact on Hoover City Schools
Source: WBRC video
Staying safe and aware while driving