LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabamians lost $53M in fraud in 2022; up 35% from previous year

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabamians lost a collective $53 million to fraud in 2022.

Dr. Ragieb Hasan is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at UAB. He said social media is the main platform scammers use, and they are evolving to make their scams more believable. He said they have been hacking into social media accounts and messaging that person’s friends for money.

“Now, if your grandma or your friend or your brother asks for money, probably, they’re more likely to believe that message than from a random person,” said Hasan.

Hasan said since the pandemic, people who did not have social media previously made accounts to stay connected. That has made those new accounts easier targets.

If you receive a message from one of your friends asking for money, look for abnormal behavior, like a sense of urgency to transfer the money.

If there is a link, do not click it. Often times that link gives scammers the ability to get into your accounts.

It’s best to avoid any interaction if the messages do not look right, and call your friend or message them another way.

“Because of the psychological mind games they are playing, a lot of people are falling victim to that.”

If your account is hacked, Hasan recommends changing your password for all your social media accounts and turning on two-factor authorization. Then call law enforcement so they are aware of the techniques scammers are using.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood

Latest News

They’ll start at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8th at the Shell at 2905 East Meighan Boulevard.
New Destiny Christian giving away $10,000 in gas
Phase 2 complete at Gadsden, Gadsden State Sports Complex
Phase II at Gadsden Sports Park opened this week with more additions coming this year
Samuel Russell and Marc Gann will be laid to rest next week.
Funeral arrangements announced for 2 killed in Lifesaver crash
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.