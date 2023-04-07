LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

600 trees down after EF-0 tornado moves through Etowah County

Storm cleanup in Etowah County continues
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Storm clean-up is underway in Etowah County after officials confirm an EF 0 tornado came through the Sardis area late last Friday. Several nearby cities are coming together to help with the recovery process.

Interim Gadsden Etowah County EMA Director Josh Tanner says about 600 trees fell because of the storm and getting those cleaned up could cost homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cities like Hokes Bluff, Gadsden, Southside, and more are coming together to help their neighbors in their time of need.

“We experienced in Sardis City and Boaz an EF-0 tornado over the weekend. Late Friday night. Very early Saturday morning. Winds up to 85 miles an hour. Some stronger,” says Tanner.

A few homes were damaged and one trailer was destroyed. Tanner says two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’s thankful that things weren’t worse, but now they are concerned about several trees being down.

“They are perfect ground for snakes to be under,” says Tanner. “They cause further issues with blocking roadways as well as drainage issues the list just goes on and on.”

Tanner says he reached out to Gadsden’s mayor for assistance with debris cleanup and that call led to cities like Attalla and Rainbow City offering their employees and trucks to assist.

“We were very fortunate that a lot of the mayors in the municipalities in the area in the county were able to send up ten public works trucks today to assist with the clean-up process,” says Tanner. “When everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s working together, that’s when Etowah County is at its best.”

The EMA says they are planning another clean-up day soon to work with the cities again to get all of the debris removed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Sylacauga Peacemakers hosting Unity Walk to honor victims and stop violence
First responder lunch program at Jacksonville City Schools
Schools in Jacksonville feeding first responders for free
BWWB Customer Service Building
Birmingham Water Works Board considering new self-governance policy & pledge
Source: WBRC video
Free gas giveaway in Gadsden