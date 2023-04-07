LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return

FILE - Actors Daisy Ridley, right and John Boyega pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
FILE - Actors Daisy Ridley, right and John Boyega pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', in central London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away — Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday.

The news, which includes the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in one of the films, was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kennedy brought the directors onstage for the announcement.

Mangold’s film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni’s will be about the New Republic, and “will close out the interconnected stories told in ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and other Disney+ series,” the announcement said. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will focus on the events after “The Rise of Skywalker,” and feature Ridley back as Rey “as she builds a new Jedi Order.”

Mangold directed “Logan” and the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Filoni helmed “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” and Obaid-Chinoy directed “Ms. Marvel” and “Saving Face.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Derray Le’Mon Greene, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a machine gun, one...
Hueytown man sentenced on gun and drug charges

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky....
Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
FILE - In a June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with...
20 hurt when inmate sets fire at NYC’s Rikers Island jail