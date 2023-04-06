Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Woodlawn neighborhood has one less option for fast food. The McDonald’s in Woodlawn is now closed because of reports of daily crime and vandalism.

Birmingham Police say officers frequently responded to this McDonalds, but they pointed out that not all of the calls dealt with an incident involving the business.

City leaders said that could be because there are a number of problematic properties in the neighborhood.

“The M was gone,” neighborhood resident Darryl Steen said. “We’ve seen the M for 20 to 30 years, but the M is gone.”

The golden McDonald’s arches can no longer be found in Birmingham’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Owners of the location closed the doors last week, telling city leaders they could not afford the upkeep from vandalism and crime.

“Prostitution, drug activity, drug sales, drug use, gun shots,” Birmingham City Councilor J.T. Moore said. “These are problems and issues that residents have dealt with for years. There was a resident in the area who actually had gunshots go through his children’s room.”

Nearby residents said they relied on the location for convenient and close food. They hope another food establishment moves in.

There’s crime everywhere, but people still need to eat, right?” Steen said. “I hate that it had to go that way. Hopefully they will put another type of food place there, but McDonalds, it will really be missed man.”

Woodlawn’s City Councilor J.T. Moore said this McDonald’s was just one of many problematic properties in the neighborhood.

“We have the East Plaza apartments,” Moore said. “We have the Texaco gas station, and The Motel American that really need to be addressed, because they are hotbeds for crime.”

All three locations are in sight of the closed McDonald’s.

“If we can put pressure on those property owners to really clean up their properties, or to really leave the neighborhood, then we will really be able to take this neighborhood to the next level,” Moore said. “We want to make sure this never happens again and the way we do that is focus on the area that is creating the nuisance and the problem.”

There’s no word yet on what will replace this McDonald’s. Moore said his next steps are to work with Birmingham Police and see how many calls are coming to the neighborhood so they can try and work with nearby business owners to clean up the area.

