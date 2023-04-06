LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

With Food Giant opening, city leaders hoping for more growth in Five Points West

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in almost 10 years, Birmingham’s west side welcomes a new grocery store. City leaders cut the ribbon on a new Food Giant Wednesday in the old Winn Dixie building in Five Points West. It’s been a long time coming for residents.

“I was very happy. I don’t have to drive so far. I can be right here. I’m five minutes away,” Diane Acoff, who lives nearby, said.

The store has a big meat department, a large selection of farm fresh fruits and vegetables, a full deli with prepared hot meals, a seafood market and more.

City leaders hope the new store will help combat food insecurity.

“Our residents deserve fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and they deserve it in proximity where they live. And they shouldn’t have to leave their community to go grocery shopping,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

“The prices they have here are right down my alley,” Acoff said.

“From a retailer perspective, it makes sense to be in that area. From a housing perspective, you have healthy options,” Cornell Wesley, Director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for Birmingham, said.

The 3rd Avenue West corridor is one of the most heavily travelled corridors in the state, according to Wesley. He feels the area is prime for even more growth.

We’re told the Birmingham Crossplex is booked for the next decade with events and a new family fun center is being planned.

“We’re talking about bringing people to the place and keeping them in the place because we’re giving them entertainment options, we’re giving them food options. We’re creating an entire ecosystem we’re you can live, work, and play,” Wesley said.

Councilor Carol Clarke called the grand opening nothing short of a miracle. She says they were rejected by almost every brand. City leaders hope the new grocery store will help usher in even more positive things for the west side.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified

Latest News

Woodlawn McDonald's closes amid rise in vandalism, crime
Woodlawn McDonald’s closes due to crime; city leaders say there are other problem properties in the neighborhood
Keeping your packages, home safe during deliveries
Helena Police say it’s safer to leave your packages outside after delivery driver charged with trespassing, theft
Birmingham Recreation in crunch time to hire more lifeguards for summer pool season
A Birmingham resident found an opossum sitting on her pillow as she was heading to bed.
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow