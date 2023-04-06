With Food Giant opening, city leaders hoping for more growth in Five Points West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in almost 10 years, Birmingham’s west side welcomes a new grocery store. City leaders cut the ribbon on a new Food Giant Wednesday in the old Winn Dixie building in Five Points West. It’s been a long time coming for residents.

“I was very happy. I don’t have to drive so far. I can be right here. I’m five minutes away,” Diane Acoff, who lives nearby, said.

The store has a big meat department, a large selection of farm fresh fruits and vegetables, a full deli with prepared hot meals, a seafood market and more.

City leaders hope the new store will help combat food insecurity.

“Our residents deserve fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and they deserve it in proximity where they live. And they shouldn’t have to leave their community to go grocery shopping,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

“The prices they have here are right down my alley,” Acoff said.

“From a retailer perspective, it makes sense to be in that area. From a housing perspective, you have healthy options,” Cornell Wesley, Director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for Birmingham, said.

The 3rd Avenue West corridor is one of the most heavily travelled corridors in the state, according to Wesley. He feels the area is prime for even more growth.

We’re told the Birmingham Crossplex is booked for the next decade with events and a new family fun center is being planned.

“We’re talking about bringing people to the place and keeping them in the place because we’re giving them entertainment options, we’re giving them food options. We’re creating an entire ecosystem we’re you can live, work, and play,” Wesley said.

Councilor Carol Clarke called the grand opening nothing short of a miracle. She says they were rejected by almost every brand. City leaders hope the new grocery store will help usher in even more positive things for the west side.

