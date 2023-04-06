LawCall
UAB researchers learn which financial stressor is most associated with mental health issues

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Research done at UAB shows that financial stressors such as indebtedness, bankruptcy, unsecured debt, and loss of net worth are linked to psychiatric disorders like depression and anxiety.

Dr, Joseph Wolfe is an associate professor of sociology at UAB. He said the study focuses on the average for these kinds of issues.

“Really we’re talking about if we get a big group of people who have experienced these financial stressors, and we just pluck someone, we want to know on average what’s going on.”

He said they found a robust association between unsecured debt and health.

Of all the stressors looked at, indebtedness showed the highest increase in being diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder with the odds increasing to 90%.

Bankruptcy was associated with a 68% increase in the odds of a diagnosis, unsecured debt at a 37% increase, and a loss of three quarters or more of a person’s net worth at a 24% increase.

Dr. Wolfe said people in their 40s or 50s are impacted more by financial stressors because of where they are in their careers.

Dr. Wolfe said they won’t have the data to show how the recent spike in inflation impacts these results for another two years but says his previous research points towards similar results.

“These really aren’t caused by someone just not being careful or overspending. These are people who are trying their best to live the American dream. We get in ways where everything seems to like it’s going to pay off, but then you have a national emergency or financial crisis, and all of a sudden you find yourself in a situation that you never expected.”

