SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say there was a train derailment near Helena Wednesday evening.

It happened at County Road 93 and County Road 277.

An official with Norfolk Southern says one car has one set of wheels off the tracks. We’re told the car remains upright and the train should be moving again soon.

An official from Helena Police Department says there were no hazardous materials involved.

There were no reports of injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.