LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Train derailment near Helena Wednesday evening

Train derailment near Helena
Train derailment near Helena(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say there was a train derailment near Helena Wednesday evening.

It happened at County Road 93 and County Road 277.

An official with Norfolk Southern says one car has one set of wheels off the tracks. We’re told the car remains upright and the train should be moving again soon.

An official from Helena Police Department says there were no hazardous materials involved.

There were no reports of injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

Latest News

Birmingham-Southern College leaders meet to discuss school’s future
Decline in rent prices?
Decline in rent prices?
Delivery driver accused of breaking into home
Delivery driver accused of breaking into home
Hueytown man charged in drugs and gun case
Hueytown man charged in drugs and gun case