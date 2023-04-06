BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ashtyn Foster!

Ashtyn is a senior at Springville High School with a 3.77 GPA. She is a member Key Club, Beta Club, FCCLA, Peer Helpers, National Technical Society, and is HOSA President. Outside of school, she volunteers and gives back with hard work and her servant heart. Her future plans include studying Nursing at the University of Alabama.

Ashtyn, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

