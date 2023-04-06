LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Ashtyn Foster

Rising Star: Ashtyn Foster
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ashtyn Foster!

Ashtyn is a senior at Springville High School with a 3.77 GPA.  She is a member Key Club, Beta Club, FCCLA, Peer Helpers, National Technical Society, and is HOSA President.  Outside of school, she volunteers and gives back with hard work and her servant heart.  Her future plans include studying Nursing at the University of Alabama.

Ashtyn, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as...
Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Alabama Teacher of the Year Finalists
16 educators selected as finalists for 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Rising Star: Ashtyn Foster
Rising Star: Ashtyn Foster
The Edge 12 announces closure in Eastwood Village
The Edge 12 announces closure in Eastwood Village
Magic City Mimosa Festival
Magic City Mimosa Festival Coming to Birmingham
ADVA, Emory Healthcare to provide innovative resource for post-9/11 veterans in Ala.