One dead after early morning motorcycle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead following an early morning motorcycle accident.

The unidentified driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Interstate 20/59 near Arkadelphia Road when, according to Birmingham police, he attempted to pass two semi tractor trailers by going between the two trucks. He struck one of the tractor trailers and lost control of the motorcycle.

The accident happened just after midnight Thursday morning, according to the coroner’s report.

This story will be updated if any further information becomes available.

