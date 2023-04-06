New principal named for Mountain Brook High School

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook High School will soon have a new leader with a familiar face. Carrie Busby will replace Philip Holley as the next principal. Holley is retiring at the end of the school year.

Busby has been an Assistant Principal at Mountain Brook High School since 2018. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I could not be more excited to lead the students and staff here at Mountain Brook High School,” Busby said. “Philip has been a great colleague and I look forward to applying what I have learned from him as I lead and serve the stakeholders of this great school and school community,” said Busby.

Busby has 22 years of experience in secondary education, the last 10 of which she has spent in an administrative position. In 2017, she was named the state of Alabama’s ‘Assistant Principal of the Year.’ Busby currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS). Prior to her time as a board member, she served as the AASSP District 5 President. She holds a Master of Educational Administration degree from Montevallo as well as her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Alabama.

“In our search process, we were looking for someone who understands the culture of Mountain Brook Schools and the high standards for our students to be successful in their future endeavors,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “Carrie fits both of these qualities extremely well and will help move Mountain Brook High School forward in the coming years.”

“At Mountain Brook High School as well as throughout the Mountain Brook community, there is an expectation of excellence,” Busby said. “It is important to me that the belief and commitment to excellence is ensured from students to staff as well as parents and the Mountain Brook community at large. I welcome the challenge of leading this distinctive school which I have grown to love over the past five years.”

Busby and her husband, Scott, have been married for 27 years and have two adult children. Carrie will begin her role as Principal upon Holley’s retirement on July 1, 2023.

Carrie Busby releases a statement after being named the new principal at Mountain Brook High School. (Mountain Brook School System)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.