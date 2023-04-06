Man arrested in connection with several armed robberies against Hispanic victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced April 6 a man wanted in a string of robberies against Hispanic victims is in custody.

Jacobie Smith, 21, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. During the arrest, Smith went into an attic, then into a basement before authorities used gas to take him into custody.

BPD Robbery detectives tried to find Smith after the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued at least 32 Robbery warrants for his arrest.

He is the Gwinnett County Jail awaiting extradition to Jefferson County.

