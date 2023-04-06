LawCall
Magic City Mimosa Festival Coming to Birmingham

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Calling all brunch lovers! A new festival is launching in the Magic City this month. Magic City Mimosa Festival will be hosting an event on April 22, 2023, at Sloss Furnace Historical Landmark. This event is the perfect chance for the 21+ community to gather over drinks, food, games and more!

The festival will open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Doors are expected to open 30 minutes before the festival begins. In addition to yard games, vendors, and seating there will be a live DJ from Birmingham Mountain Radio.

“We’re thrilled to be raising our glasses with Birmingham this month,” said Jim Shumake, Executive Coordinator of Magic City Mimosa Festival, “I can’t think of a better way to kick-start this summer – surrounded by an amazing community that we can’t wait to raise our glasses to.”

Tickets start at $45 now until April 15, then increase to $55. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $65. In addition to entry to the event, the ticket will also come with lots of entertainment and bottomless mimosas. Each guest will receive their own Magic City Mimosa Festival branded cup.

