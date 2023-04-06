LawCall
Homewood PD employees reassigned after accusations of lost evidence in 2021 murder investigation

Homewood Police are warning residents to not use post office drop boxes.
Homewood Police are warning residents to not use post office drop boxes.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Homewood police employees have been reassigned following accusations they threw away evidence in a 2021 murder investigation.

According to court records, some of the evidence thrown away included a neck tie and dog leash.

The case involved Alexandria Davis, who is charged with murder by asphyxiation.

The victim in the investigation, Johnnie Anderson III, was found dead in a Homewood apartment back in September 2021.

Davis’ defense attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Homewood Police released the following statement about the incident:

“Once we discovered that the evidence was missing, we immediately initiated an internal investigation. The internal investigation concluded that proper procedures in handling and storage of the evidence was not followed by the two property custodians. Both property custodians were appropriately disciplined and were reassigned from their position as property custodians.”

