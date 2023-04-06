LawCall
Funeral arrangements announced for 2 killed in Lifesaver crash

Samuel Russell and Marc Gann will be laid to rest next week.
Samuel Russell and Marc Gann will be laid to rest next week.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot and nurse who died in Sunday’s Lifesaver 4 helicopter crash in Shelby County will be laid to rest next week.

Pilot Marc Gann, 63, of Sylacauga and RN Samuel Russell, 43, of Goodwater, were killed in the crash. Medic Amanda Daniels, who was also on board, survived.

The helicopter was sent to help a hiker who had breathing problems and chest pains. A landing site was set up and that’s when the crash happened.

The hiker passed away at Grandview Medical Center.

Arrangements for Russell are as follows:

  • Visitation, April 10
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 N. Elm Avenue in Sylacauga
  • A full-honors procession will be held at noon from the funeral home to Andrews Chapel Methodist Church on Coosa County Road 49 in Hanover behind Central High School.
  • Funeral at Andrews Chapel at 2 p.m.
  • Graveside service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Coosa County Road 49

Arrangements for Gann are as follows:

  • Visitation, April 12
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 N. Elm Avenue in Sylacauga
  • A full-honors procession will be held at noon from the funeral home to Sylacauga Municipal Airport at 195 Airport Road.
  • Funeral begins at 1 p.m.

Air Methods will hold a memorial service for both crew members. All emergency responders are invited. The service will be held at the Sylacauga High School Football Field located at 700 N. Broadway Avenue from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Following the service all first responders are invited to the Sylacauga Municipal Airport for lunch and fellowship.

