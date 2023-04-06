LawCall
Exclusive: Surveillance video shows violent armed robbery at Mobile grocery store

The crime happened at the Asian Market on Old Shell Road.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News obtained exclusive surveillance video of a violent armed robbery caught on camera.

Two bandits attack a woman, and then take all of her money.

The crime happened at the Asian Market on Old Shell Road.

The victim says the two robbers only took her purse which makes her feel like it was a setup.

In the video you see the two criminals, both pointing a gun, head straight toward the victim, and knock her to the ground.

It happened Monday night at the grocery store around 8:00.

As soon as the two males pull up they rush inside, guns drawn.

In the video you see the two push her to the ground, assault her, and then run out with her purse, according to MPD.

As they take off, the employee runs outside after them.

Neighboring businesses say crimes like this don’t happen often in the area.

Wilton Terry who owns Alumni Atelier says they want to keep it that way.

“It puts us on guard yes because if that happened to her then of course you know we’re next door in close proximity so we always want to make sure everyone on our staff is safe,” Terry said. “Make sure everyone is safe and just want the environment to stay the way it has been.”

Mobile Police haven’t identified either of the robbers.

If you know who they are or know anything about this crime give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

