Encouraging news on rent prices

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Finally there is some encouraging news when it comes to renting. Three academic studies show price increases are beginning to slow down a bit.

The study was done by three colleges including the University of Alabama. The average rent rose by less than a third of a percent in February, according to the Waller, Weeks and Johnson Rental Index.

Dr. Bennie Waller is with the Culverhouse College of Business at UA. He says the study surveyed homes and apartments in 100 metro areas across the country. Dr. Waller says based on their study, the rental crisis is declining in many parts of the country which means we’re getting to the point that renting a house or an apartment is not so insurmountable for many renters.

“Well, the party’s over and it’s time to clean up. Part of that means all of the income that had been granted by the federal government is drying up. People are digging into their savings. I just saw today where credit use is up significantly and that indicates that people are starting to dip into their savings,” said Dr. Waller.

The study indicated Birmingham and Huntsville saw rental price increases slow by less than one percent in February compared to January.

