BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Edge 12 movie theatre, owned by Phoenix Theaters, has announced it has permanently closing its doors.

Edge 12 located on Crestwood Blvd. first opened in Birmingham September 2010.

A sign posted on the front entrance of the Edge 12 reads:

“Thank you to the community of Irondale & Birmingham! It has been a pleasure to serve each and every one of you and share our movies with you. Unfortunately our time here is done and we will miss you all. As they say in showbiz…..That’s a wrap! Sincerely, from all the employees and managers”

The Edge 12 announces closure in Eastwood Village (WBRC FOX6 News)

Those who have gift cards may request a refund through the theatre’s corporate office at:

ATTN: Gift Card Refunds

Phoenix Theatres

9111 Cross Park Drive

Suite E275

Knoxville, TN 37923

