The Edge 12 announces closure in Eastwood Village

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Edge 12 movie theatre, owned by Phoenix Theaters, has announced it has permanently closing its doors.

Edge 12 located on Crestwood Blvd. first opened in Birmingham September 2010.

A sign posted on the front entrance of the Edge 12 reads:

Those who have gift cards may request a refund through the theatre’s corporate office at:

ATTN: Gift Card Refunds

Phoenix Theatres

9111 Cross Park Drive

Suite E275

Knoxville, TN 37923

