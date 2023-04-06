The Edge 12 announces closure in Eastwood Village
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Edge 12 movie theatre, owned by Phoenix Theaters, has announced it has permanently closing its doors.
Edge 12 located on Crestwood Blvd. first opened in Birmingham September 2010.
A sign posted on the front entrance of the Edge 12 reads:
Those who have gift cards may request a refund through the theatre’s corporate office at:
ATTN: Gift Card Refunds
Phoenix Theatres
9111 Cross Park Drive
Suite E275
Knoxville, TN 37923
