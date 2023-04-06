Board votes to keep Birmingham-Southern College open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After meeting Wednesday, the Birmingham-Southern College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to keep the college open.

The announcement came after a campus wide meeting Thursday.

Chair of the Board Rev. Keith D. Thompson said they have been working closely with allies in state and local government to secure bridge funding.

“Thanks to their leadership, the Board felt comfortable with moving forward, and has charged President Daniel Coleman with preparing for a public fundraising campaign to restore the College’s endowment,” Thompson said.

Coleman said they will be “gearing up for the public phase of the endowment campaign, which will ensure our long-term financial resilience.”

Thompson said Coleman and others have been working to secure the needed resources to keep the college open and moving forward.

“We are especially grateful to the elected officials who have championed this cause because of its impact on Birmingham and Alabama,” he said.

Thompson said the college will continue to work with legislators through the end of the legislative session to make sure they all know of the college’s economic impact as well as the contributions made by BSC alumni.

“And we are also deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents, the business community, and friends who have written, called, emailed, and met with elected officials to help make the case for public support,” he said. “That has sent a powerful signal about what BSC means to Alabama.”

According to Thursday’s release, BSC has secured nearly $46 million in pledges from private donors toward a goal of $200 million. The college has worked to secure bridge funding until they are able to meet that goal.

$200 million will support 20% of the college’s annual operating budget, according to BSC.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.