Birmingham-Southern College leaders meet to discuss school’s future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could soon have an answer on the fate of Birmingham Southern College.

The board of trustees met Wednesday to discuss what to do, and how long they should wait for potential aid.

The liberal arts college is asking for $37 million in financial aid from local and state leaders.

It is a wait and see game at the moment. The board of trustees meeting was not open to the public or the media.

We were told that afterwards they will send out a press release and there may be a press briefing.

City and state leaders say one of the big topics is determining just how long the school can wait for aid from the state.

The elected leaders we spoke with stress the situation is utterly dependent upon the state. That other entities will likely contribute if Alabama provides some level of funding.

However Governor Kay Ivey’s office went on record saying: “The state has no plans to use the taxpayers’ public funds to bail out a private college.”

Birmingham City Councilman Clinton Woods stresses school leaders are doing everything they can not just to keep their doors open, but look out for students.

“They still have a responsibility to the students and so I know that is weighing heavily and they are looking at both sides. Trying to wait and see what the state does as long as possible. So hopefully there is something from Montgomery that comes out that is positive but we are all kind of playing that wait and see game,” said Councilman Woods.

One city official says they are optimistic and have heard good things from Montgomery, but a state leader we spoke with says the opposite, and that it doesn’t look good at all.

We will update you as soon as we know more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.