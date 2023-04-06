LawCall
Birmingham Recreation in crunch time to hire more lifeguards for summer pool season

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The temperatures outside have us all thinking about summer and pool days. The City of Birmingham is trying to keep even more pools open this year by combating a lifeguard shortage.

Last year, they only had 25 lifeguards for the city and they already have 46 committed this summer, but they hope for even more.

Recreation Superintendent Ronald Hicks says with 25 lifeguards, they could only open three out of the 18 pools around the city. He explained you must have four lifeguards on duty and a manager so they were limited with open pools.

This year, Hicks hopes to open at least half of their pools. They are working with the YMCA, the Birmingham Crossplex, and the Boy Scouts to get more lifeguards trained and hired.

Hicks says the dream would be to open all 18 pools, but at the very least, he wants to make sure kids are walking distance to at least one open pool.

“We want to give the kids an opportunity to have enjoyment of outside pools,” said Hicks. “Everybody knows about COVID, so now we’re trying to get back to some form of normalcy. Our goal, if we can’t open all of them, we want to make sure kids are able to walk up to a pool near their neighborhood.”

Hicks says the pools will start opening Memorial Day weekend so they are in crunch time now. If you’re interested in getting certified, the YMCA is offering free training classes for 1,500 lifeguards. The Crossplex also has an upcoming training from May 15-19.

