Study reports dangers of sexual assault from predators on dating apps; Birmingham dating app CEO shares safety tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dating apps: you love them or hate them, and lot of people use them. And you need to be careful. We’ve recently shared the high number of scammers that use dating sites to get financial information out of you.

A study found those dating sites can be dangerous for a different reason.

Researchers at Brigham Young University released a study looking specifically at sexual assaults from people who met on dating sites or apps. It shares a lot about who is targeted, and they found that one group are more vulnerable than others.

They found dating app facilitated sexual assault is different than sexual assault as a whole. It is more violent, with higher percentages of strangulation for example. And the group most targeted according to this study are those suffering from mental illness.

One researcher with the study says this is because they can be looking for more validation and may be swayed by flattery.

“Although we have, you know, cell phones in our hands, a lot of people weren’t just continued to tell me that they didn’t feel connected,” said Melody Lovvorne, who is the CEO of dating app Number which started in Birmingham. Number creates matches based on the Enneagram personality type.

She said safety was a huge component in building app, which she is hoping to launch with a video option.

“If you wanted to meet somebody, probably having a video chat first, to make sure it’s a real person, I think that’s really, really important,” Lovvorne said. She recommends being careful about how much information you give and to be wary that people can often find out information about you from other social media sites.

“If you’re posting about, you know, mental health and depression and your social media feeds are tied to your dating app, that is an opportunity for people to see that you’re vulnerable population. And so what we share, make sure that you’re sharing the more intimate things about you to your inner circle, not necessarily to social media,” Lovvorne said. And even if you don’t struggle with mental illness—make sure you are taking things slow and taking notice of your own instincts.

“If somebody said they wanted to take you back to their place that would absolutely be a non negotiable, you know, anything that makes you feel like, ‘why is this person pressing into me?’ Or, ‘why is this person being pushy’, or, you know, even if let’s say you had your meal paid for, and now all of a sudden, somebody’s thinking that they, you know that you owe them something,” Lovvorne said.

BYU researchers say this doesn’t mean you should just avoid dating apps overall, but to be on your guard. They hope more dating apps can put a disclaimer that there isn’t a background check or provide one for free.

